Shiv Thakare denies being a part of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ after Dipika Kakar’s exit- reports

As known actress Dipika Kakar will not be continuing her journey on Celebrity MasterChef, as reports suggest she had to leave the show due to health complications. While there has been no official statement from Dipika or the show’s producers, sources indicate that her departure was linked to an arm injury that made it difficult for her to continue.

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who was also part of the competition, shared in an interview that Dipika had sought medical attention and returned briefly. However, she was unable to push through the discomfort and had to step away from the show. Fans who were eager to see her back on screen after a four-year break have been left waiting for updates on her future projects.

Meanwhile, speculation about her replacement surfaced, with Shiv Thakare’s name coming up as a possible contender. However, fresh reports clarify that while Shiv was approached, he chose not to join the show.

For the uninitated, Shiv Thakare has built a strong presence in the reality television space over the years. His journey began with MTV Roadies Rising, where he reached the semifinals. He later gained significant recognition after winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and securing a finalist spot in Bigg Boss 16. His career has since expanded to include stints in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

With Dipika’s exit confirmed and no immediate replacement announced, it remains to be seen how Celebrity MasterChef will proceed. Meanwhile, her fans continue to hope for her return to television once she recovers.