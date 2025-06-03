Dipika Kakar Suffers From Liver Cancer, Will Have Major Surgery, Shoaib Sought Prayers

TV actress Dipika Kakar is going through a difficult phase regarding her health these days. She has stage 2 liver cancer and now her surgery is going to take place on Tuesday morning. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim has given this information through social media.

Shoaib wrote in his Insta story,

“Dippi’s surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It’s going to be a long surgery… she needs all your prayers & strength the most … please keep her in your prayers”

Dipika’s health suddenly deteriorated in early May. She had severe pain in the upper abdomen, after which the test revealed that there was a large tumour in the liver. Later this tumor turned out to be malignant.

On May 27, Dipika wrote on social media,

“I went to the hospital for stomach pain, but it turned out that there was a tumour as big as a tennis ball in the liver, and it was cancer. This has been a very difficult time for us.”

Recently, Shoaib told in his YouTube vlog that the cancer has not spread to any other part of the body, which is a matter of relief. He said that after the surgery, everything is expected to be fine.

Dipika also said in the video,

“Hearing the name of cancer is scary. But we are not losing courage, and there is full hope that everything will be fine.”

Dipika Kakkar got a lot of recognition from shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Recently she also appeared in Celebrity MasterChef India but had to leave the show due to deteriorating health.

We all pray for Dipika that she gets well as soon as possible.

