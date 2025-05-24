Dipika Kakar Health Update: Tumour Surgery To Be Done Next Week

Worrying news has come out about the health of TV actress Dipika Kakar. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim told on social media that a tennis ball-sized tumour has been found in Dipika’s liver, for which she will undergo surgery.

Earlier this surgery was to be done this week, but it had to be postponed due to Dipika having a high fever. She was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Shoaib told in an Instagram story, “Dipika’s fever is now under control and she has returned home. If everything goes well, she will have surgery next week. Please pray for her well-being.” Amidst the concern about surgery, Shoaib has also shared good news. His sister Saba Ibrahim and brother-in-law Khalid have become parents of a son. Shoaib wrote, “As you all know, Saba and Khalid have been blessed with a son. Please give lots of blessings to the newborn and Saba.”

Let us tell you, that Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal in February 2018. Their son Ruhaan was born in the year 2023. Dipika has appeared with Shoaib in the TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and the reality show ‘Nach Baliye 8’. Recently, she made a comeback on TV with ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’, but had to leave the show due to health reasons.

We wish Dipika a speedy recovery.

