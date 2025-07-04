Dipika Kakar’s Health Update: Stage 3 Cancer, Targeted Therapy, Precautions And More

Television actress Dipika Kakkar is currently going through a tough phase in her life. The actress was diagnosed with a tumor in her liver earlier in May. For the same, the actress underwent 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer and with the surgery, Dipika’s gall bladder and a small portion of her liver were removed. After almost a month, husband Shoaib Ibrahim has now shared Dipika’s health update.

In the latest vlog on his YouTube channel, Shoaib revealed details about the actress’s health. Dipika surgery completes one month on 3rd June, which Shoaib emphasizes he cannot forget, sharing the tense situation he was in when Dipika was undergoing the surgery. Shoaib also revealed that the doctors asked them to come after a month for follow-up and this time the doctor would share the further treatment details and what they will have to do.

After visiting the doctor, Shoaib shares that Dipika is fine, and the doctors have allowed her to exercise but in a controlled manner, as she cannot lift heavy weights and do extreme workouts. At the same time, Dipika has to avoid oily, spicy and outside food.

Shoaib also revealed the issues and treatment that the doctor shared, highlighting that they thought that after the surgery everything would be fine, but though there are no cancer cells in Dipika’s body, there are chances of recurrence as the reports showed an aggressive tumor which is like 3rd stage cancer. So they are starting the treatment as the doctor asked them. Shoaib highlighted that for liver cancer, chemotherapy doesn’t work, so there are two different therapies for liver cancer – immunotherapy and targeted therapy, and in Dipika’s case, they will start with oral therapy, i.e. targeted therapy.

We wish Dipika a speedy recovery.