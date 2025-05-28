Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Cancer; Urges Fans To Pray

TV actress Dipika Kakar has said that she has stage 2 liver cancer. She shared a post on Instagram and told her fans about her health. Dipika wrote that she went to the hospital for stomach pain, but there it was found that there was a tumour as big as a tennis ball in her liver. Later in the investigation, it was also found that it was cancerous (malignant).

Dipika wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) … it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!

I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah!

With my entire family being by my side …. and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too!”

Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim told on her YouTube channel that Dipika’s surgery has not been done yet because she has flu (fever and weakness). Doctors have said that she will recover after removing the tumour.

He said that Dipika also has a stone in her gallbladder, due to which she is having pain.

Shoaib said that his son Ruhaan is also behaving very sensibly. Dipika said, “He knows that Mumma is not well. He comes once or twice a day, but then he understands that Mumma is resting.”

Dipika and Shoaib have appealed to everyone for prayers and love. They captioned their video, “Toughest phase of our life, keep dipi in your prayers”

We also pray that Dipika gets well soon.