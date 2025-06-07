Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update On Dipika Kakar’s Surgery

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently gave the latest information about his wife Dipika Kakar‘s health through a video. Dipika was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery, after which she is now slowly recovering.

Shoaib shared a 7-minute video on his YouTube channel and said that Dipika’s surgery was very big and she was kept in the ICU for three days. Now she has been shifted to the room and she is much better than before. He said that a small part of Dipika’s liver has been removed along with the tumour and the gallbladder was also removed because it had a stone.

“Jo bhi uska tumour tha It has come out very well, some portion of the liver has also been cut. But the liver is such an organ that regenerates itself, so there is no need to take tension,” Shoaib said.

Shoaib said that Dipika was with him till 8:30 am and was shifted to the ICU at 11:30 am. Doctors had already told him that the surgery would be long, but after 6-7 pm, Shoaib and his family got very upset. He said that this time was very emotional and difficult for them.

Shoaib also shared that his son Ruhaan spent three days without his mother. However, on the last day, he cried a lot, so the family brought Dipika to meet him in the hospital. Shoaib said, “Ruhaan showed patience. Ammi, Beti Khala and Riza were with him at home. But when he met Dipika, played, he became happy again and went home with his grandmother.”

Shoaib said that Dipika has now started walking slowly and she is now being shifted from a liquid diet to a normal diet. He also said that the tumour has been sent for biopsy and the report will come in a few days.

After the surgery was successful, Shoaib thanked all the fans and well-wishers and said, “I thank everyone from my heart. With all your prayers, Dipika is now safe. Please keep praying that she recovers quickly.”

A few days ago, Dipika had told through an Instagram post that she had to go to the hospital due to stomach pain, and there the investigation revealed that she had a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver, which turned out to be stage 2 cancer. Dipika had described it as the most difficult time of her life.

Currently, Dipika is in recovery mode and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days. Shoaib and the entire family are praying for her speedy recovery.