Bigg Boss 17’s Jigna Vora Slams Shoaib Ibrahim For Insensitive Vlog Tease Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

The whole nation is in shock right with the deadliest terror attack in recent times. On Tuesday, 22 April, a group of terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked a hilly region called Pahalgam in Kashmir and selectively killed the Hindu men. They killed around 28 people while several sustained injuries in the open fire, including foreign visitors and countrymen. Several stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, and television have reacted to this. But actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s new vlog tease has angered Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna Vora.

TV actress Dipika Kakkar went on vacation with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and son in Kashmir. Also, the couple shared photos from the same region, leaving fans concerned for her safety. Dipika’s husband and TV actor Shoaib posted a story sharing with his fans that he was safe and that they left Pahalgam just a day before the terror attack. He also informed fans that his family is safe and has reached Delhi, but his ‘New vlog coming soon’ tease at the end of the story has sparked enrage among the people because of his insensitive comment amidst the Kashmir tragedy.

Shoaib wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir… (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon.”

Reacting to this, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna penned a long note slamming Shoaib for his insensitive comment and highlighted his ‘new vlog’ statement at the end of the note: “Shockingly he also update about vlog coming soon!!! Guys pls come of this fancy vlog ! I know it’s so important but look at the sensitivity of situation …..who r interested in his vlogs at time when country is mourning !!! Life is beyond vlog !!! While normal ppl should first get their own life on track and then put their time in watching such vlogs of cooking , travelling , update about so called celebrity….by watching their vlogs what are we gaining ? What is being cooked in whose kitchen how does it add value to your life????”

Further, Jigna emphasized one should understand the intensity of the situation and fulfill the moral responsibility towards the nation, asking what will happen if, for once, you don’t put up a blog, “As a journalist I have covered terror attack n I know what situation is on spot !! Just because we r safe doesn’t mean we don’t have any moral responsibility towards country , if we can’t do anything atleast don’t encash on situation ..ek din vlog nahi jayega toh kya hoga …? Thode Kam paise milenge!!!”