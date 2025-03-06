Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal Gets Engaged To GF Ritika Chauhan, Shares Dreamy Glimpse

Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, is a popular YouTuber who has announced his engagement with his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan. As the Bigg Boss 17 contestant embarked on a new journey, he shared a dreamy moment from his personal life with his fans and followers, dropping the video on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the good news from his personal life, Anurag wrote, “Forever Together 5-03-2025 (with a ring and a red heart emoji).” For the engagement ceremony, the YouTuber wore a dark-colored sherwani with heavy embroidery, while Ritika looked pretty in an ivory-embellished lehenga, creating breathtaking visuals. The duo exchanged rings with bright smiles on their faces, while the dreamy white backdrop with white flowers and greenery created a dreamy glimpse.

As soon as Anurag shared the video, fans, followers, and friends spammed the comments section with congratulatory comments. Bigg Boss 18 second runner-up Rajat Dalal said, “Bht bht mubarak ho aap dono ko.” While Ayesha Khan said, “Badhaiyaaan.”

Anurag Dobhal’s wedding plans are yet to be revealed; however, fans are eagerly awaiting.

Anurag Dobhal is a YouTuber who has more than 7 million subscribers on his channel. His videos mainly talk about motorcycles, motocross, and electric bikes. He also shares reviews, rides, and recommendations. Ritika is a video creator and has more than 18 thousand fans on Instagram.