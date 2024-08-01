Mannara Chopra blasts contestants in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’; urges fans to vote for ‘real ones’

Actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Mannara Chopra has been on a roll indeed for a while where ever since her innings in the reality show, she has been extremely active on social media and appearances on events among other things.

Now, as we approach Bigg Boss OTT 3’s finale, Chopra, who wasn’t vocal about things so far, now went on to open up on things and blast several contestants.

While she did not take names directly, it was obvious at whom they were directed at. Apart from putting up videos and being vocal about contestants, she went on to urge the fans to vote for the people who they feel are worthy and have entertained you. In one of the two stories, she also wrote, “I hope that this time real personality takes the crown home … Spread love and support real people. #bigbossott Make the right choice public Set the right examples for the generations to come.”

In her second story, she emphasised the importance of individual merit over external support, stating, “When you setup/demand external support, you loose the essence of your own existence as an individual get so good that you earn it and make your own place in the hearts of people. Not on climbing in the shoulders or popularity of others. Get your shit together and play the game on your own and not on external support of your friends and family . #bigbossott MAKE THE REAL PEOPLE WIN”-

As witnessed, she also went on to make a direct appeal saying, “Guys just go and support and vote for real people. Joh aapko jisko dekh ke maza aaya pure show mein, jisne aapko entertain kia, joh aapko real laga not these jugaadi people joh jugaad lagake andhar aaye aur fhir apne doston ke madat se final thak voting karke jeetna chahte hain. What the hell is this man?”

(Guys, go out and support real people. Vote for the ones who entertained you throughout the show, those who seemed genuine, not those who used connections to enter and then leaned on friends to win. What is this nonsense?)

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to have a finale soon and just before that, earlier this week, the show witnessed a double eviction earlier this week in the form of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria.