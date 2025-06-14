Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Suffering From Liver Cirrhosis

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 winner and popular television industry actress Sana Makbul is battling a serious health problem. Recently, her picture of being admitted to the hospital went viral on social media, which upset her fans and well-wishers a lot.

Now Sana herself has talked openly about her illness. She said that she had been suffering from autoimmune hepatitis for a long time, but now this disease has worsened and turned into liver cirrhosis.

“I’ve been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. But I’m trying to stay strong and taking one day at a time.”

Sana is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment. This treatment is physically very difficult and tiring. However, she is trying her best to avoid the need for a liver transplant.

“The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I’ve started immunotherapy and it’s really intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I’m holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something as big as a liver transplant. It’s not going to be easy, but I am not ready to give up so easily,” Sana said courageously.

Due to the disease, Sana has also had to take a break from her career. She said, “This didn’t happen overnight; I’ve been managing it for a while. Recently, it flared up badly, which has made me pause my work commitments,” she said. “I’ve had to pause a few things, and it breaks my heart a little, as I have worked really hard to achieve all the success, and now when things were falling into place, my health is not in great shape.”

Sana also shared her heartfelt feelings about emotional and mental struggles.“It’s hard emotionally, mentally, and physically, especially when you’re the one who has to keep yourself going, financially and otherwise. But I keep telling myself this is just a phase. I have to be extra careful now. Life is not the same anymore, but I want to live fully; I’ll come out of this stronger, and that I am pretty sure of, as I am a fighter.” She said.

Sana summed up her journey very emotionally, “Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey, and I’m learning as I go.”

Sana Makbul’s journey so far, Sana Makbul Khan was born on 13 June 1993. She is active in the Hindi television industry as well as Tamil and Telugu films. She made a special identity with the character of Lavanya Kashyap in Star Plus’s show ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and Dr. Alia Kothari in Colors TV’s show ‘Wish’. She started her film career in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘Dikkulu Chudaku Ramaiya’. In 2021, Sana became a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and reached the semi-finals. In 2024, she became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’. In 2022, she also had to undergo surgery after a dog bite.

The whole country is praying for Sana’s speedy recovery. Salute to her courage and spirit. We hope that she recovers completely soon and returns to her life and career as before.