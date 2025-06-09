Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hospitalised Due to a Grave Health Condition

Sana, who has been battling her immune disorder and liver disease for a long time, has again become ill. On the day of Eid, her doctor Aashna Kanchwala shared a picture on Instagram and informed about this.

In the picture, Sana is seen sitting on a hospital bed, with an IV drip in her hand. Dr. Aashna wrote, “My strongest Diva. I’m sooooo proud of you, for showing so much strength and resilience, as you battle such a grave condition Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger…Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon. My love.” Just a few hours ago, Sana had posted her picture wishing Eid ul Azha, in which she looked very beautiful in a red lehenga. No one had guessed from that post that her health had deteriorated so much.

In a podcast in March, Sana spoke openly about her illness for the first time. She said that she has autoimmune hepatitis, a condition in which the body’s immune cells start attacking its liver. This disease was detected in 2020 and since then she has been constantly on medicines.

Sana had said, “There are no specific symptoms of this disease, but it damages the body from the inside. In some cases, it affects the kidneys or causes problems like arthritis. In my case, it targets the liver.”

In 2023, Sana expressed concern about her health through a video on Instagram. She had said, “When everything is going well, something happens that becomes an obstacle. The same thing happened with me, When my career was taking off, I had to take a break and focus on my health. I was getting weak from inside, not from outside. For the last one and a half years, I have only focused on myself, mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Talking about work, Sana Makbul was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in 2021. She played the role of Dr. Alia Sanyal in the TV show ‘Wish’. She made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘Dikkulu Chudaku Ramaiya’. Sana’s fans are very worried about her health and are praying for her speedy recovery on social media.

