Fans Rejoice As Nia Sharma Joins Laughter Chefs After Mannara Chopra’s Exit

Did you miss Nia Sharma on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2? So here’s the surprise! The actress is all set to join the second season of the comedy cooking show after Mannara Chopra exits midway. Manara Chopra, who was paired with Sudesh Lehri, will no longer be seen in the show.

According to the reports, Nia Sharma, who was seen in season one once again, will be paired with Sudesh Lehri, replacing Mannara Chopra. She appeared in the show in its first season, and the audience loved her personality. Nia brings a refreshing dose of charm and high-spirited energy, bold, fiery, quirky, and full of fun. Though Mannara carved her own niche among fans, Nia’s banter with Sudesh from the previous season will entertain the audience yet again.

Why did Mannara Chopra Exit From Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2?

Mannara Chopra, who was paired alongside Sudesh Lehri, exited the show when the makers decided to extend it, which didn’t work in her favor. According to reports, the actress had to quit because of prior commitments made for other projects. However, fans are rejoicing in Nia Sharma’s comeback, and here are their reactions.

A user said, “Vry nice i am happy she is deserving.” “Super excited abha ae ga maza,” commented the second person. The third expressed her opinion and said, “Yesss I bilkul ab shayd sudesh ji ki comedy ache se dikhegi jo dab gayi thi.”