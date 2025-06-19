Nia Sharma Breaks The Internet In EXTRA Bold Backless Gown – See How

Nia Sharma needs no introduction! She is the queen of hearts when it comes to fashion. Her style is all about bold picks with statement styles and aesthetic looks, always setting a new bar. This time, the actress goes EXTRA bold in a black backless dress. Like always, Nia has left the onlookers in awe of her beauty and style.

Nia’s sizzling back dress has a open back that creates a jaw-dropping moment with the thin back thread holding the attire. However, the plunging neckline with skinny fit effortlessly highlighted the actress’s curves, making fans fall for her. The long bottom gives her bold look an aesthetic vibe and she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

The Laughter Chefs actress didn’t hesitate to channel her inner diva with her bold red lips. Nia is known for her experimental lip shades and this bold red perfectly allows her look to create drama. With a messy and open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, dewy cheeks and minimal accessories, the actress looked stunning.

Throughout the photos, Nia made us believe that she is a true style diva when it comes to nailing looks in bold, experimental and modern styles. In the striking moments, the actress showcased her mesmerizing side, making one fall for her fashion and style.

Nia Sharma currently appears in the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 with Bharti Singh as the host and Harpal Singh as the Chef.