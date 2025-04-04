Mannara Chopra Quit COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’

COLORS’ “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” took the TV world by storm with its first season, blending comedy and cooking incredibly entertainingly. Last month, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik exited the show due to Ramadan, and Karan Kundrra, a contestant from season one, replaced him. Recently, Mannara Chopra also bid farewell to the show. Who will replace her remains a mystery—whether they will choose someone from season one or a new face.

From hilarious cooking errors to quirky kitchen disasters, the show quickly became an instant hit. Season 2 continues the phenomenal success, becoming even more popular, sparking laughter, trending moments, and social media madness. The show has been extended beyond April 1st, thanks to overwhelming fan demand. However, amidst all the fun, fan-favorite contestant Mannara Chopra will be bidding farewell. Due to prior commitments and a jam-packed schedule, Mannara, whose infectious energy made her a standout, has decided to step away from the show.

Opening up about her poignant departure, Mannara Chopra says, “Moving on is never easy, especially when it feels like you’re leaving behind a family. But with prior commitments demanding my attention, it’s time to say goodbye to my Laughter Chef family, which I have made. Whipping up the quirkiest dishes and sharing laughter, this show never felt like work—it felt like home. I’ll forever treasure the friends, the laughter, and the memories we’ve created together, especially sharing the stage with Sudesh Lehri ji, who is a comedy legend in his own right. Thanks to COLORS for introducing me to the world of cooking—it all started with a simple ‘chai’ on Bigg Boss 17, but Laughter Chefs made me truly fall in love with the art – Until we meet again!”

With Mannara bidding farewell to the show, who will take her place? Stay tuned to find out!

Watch the latest season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ co-powered by Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, and Sprite, and with a Special partner – Eveready, every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!