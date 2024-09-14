Opinion: Can Salman Khan ever be replaced as the host of ‘Bigg Boss’?

How can you imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan? It’s perhaps the biggest dilemma the channel, Colors TV might be going through each year as they near the televised version of Bigg Boss and they have to go and crack a new deal with Salman Khan. Not because, Khan won’t be signing on the dotted lines to host another new season of the famous reality show but because of the reality that a future without Salman Khan being the host is real and a possibility – which might not be too far away.

There were rumors that Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss 18 but that has taken a backseat without a certainty if he will or will not. But we are here to analyse, if and when it happens – can Salman Khan ever be replaced as the host of Bigg Boss? and who are the possible candidates to do so?

It’s tough pill to swallow, we know. But a future without Khan as the host is inevitable and instead of taking the ardent viewers completely by shock with new faces being thrown at the screen, a gradual trial-and-error would be a smart technique to play with. One doesn’t know if Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 was a step in that direction but it was a trial indeed which was a partial error as Kapoor, while great with his own personna, wasn’t able to ignite the spark we are so used to Khan being able to do over a decade now! Then there’s always a conversation if Farah Khan, who has received acclaim with her sporadic stints as the host of the show being a contender – but let’s face it, that is not going to happen, full-time.

Karan Johar met with mixed reviews when he hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 and hence he doesn’t belong in the race as well but currently, Riteish Deshmukh’s stint as the host of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is being widely appreciated. The man, who is usually known for his calm demeanor is seen calling spade a spade and not refraining from schooling contestants when need be. But to be imagining Deshmukh taking over from Khan in the Hindi version isn’t a thought that would excite the makers of viewers on paper.

Then the question arises just who can take over from Khan? The only viable choices that fall into one’s mind comprise of Shah Rukh Khan – a mega star who matches Salman’s stature and respect and has TV experience aplenty – but given how Shah Rukh Khan is, him doing Bigg Boss and schooling people on camera is a far-fetched thought indeed. He would be enormously entertaining though.

And entertaining goes hand-in-hand with a man like Ranveer Singh, who is unabashed and unfiltered, furthermore not shying away to slam the contestants when necessary – but can the people accept him as Salman’s replacement? The biggest question lies there.

The likes of Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are also mega stars who, at the very least match Salman Khan’s appeal but the distinctive personalities of these guys immediately put them out of the obvious running for being a replacement.

The irony lies in the fact that the list of probable replacements is long but at the same time narrowed – which leaves the makers with a dilemma we basically started this piece with – is there even a good choice for someone to ever take over from Salman? Time will tell, and the fans might just hope that Salman Khan never stops hosting Bigg Boss – because one can’t imagine the show without him.