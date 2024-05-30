Shiv Thakare on Soniya Bansal, “If she had an extra push, she would have killed it in ‘Bigg Boss 17′”

Actor and reality star, Shiv Thakare has been on a roll lately and is currently riding high on the great reception that his song, Koi Baat Nahi is receiving. As known, Thakare starred alongside actress Soniya Bansal in the video, where the song is shot against a picturesque backdrop in a romantic setting. The song has already over 2 million views in less than two weeks.

Many fans out there also know the Bigg Boss connection that the duo have. Thakare made a huge impact in Bigg Boss Season 16, as he became the first runner-up in the show; Soniya Bansal had a brief stint in Bigg Boss Season 17.

Recently, while talking to Instant Bollywood, Thakare was all praises for his co-star Bansal, and he was candid about his experience as well. “I feel she is very joyful and playful. However, there is another side to her as well. I came to know about this side of hers while shooting with her. So, it’s simple whoever is directing you or asking you to do this or that while shooting, you will listen to them. But Soniya has this that if her heart says – no matter what big director or producer you get here, what Soniya will say that will happen. I also feel that if she had a little extra push in Bigg Boss Season 17, she would have killed it and trumped everyone. Also because I have seen her myself. We all become diplomatic at times thinking the person will feel bad about something if I say a particular thing. Soniya doesn’t shy away from speaking her heart and speaking the truth – from my experience of what I have seen of her on the set.”

Bansal is gradually making a mark in the Telugu film industry with two back-to-back films while Thakare last appeared in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11.