Exclusive: Bigg Boss 17 fame Rinku Dhawan to enter Megha Barsenge?

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and senior actress Rinku Dhawan is presently in talks for a significant role in the Colors show Megha Barsenge. The show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia talks about Megha’s journey after her husband abandoned her post their marriage. Megha gets back to her husband to question him on why she was cheated by him. The show is seeing the heart-wrenching drama of Megha’s fightback leading to her being arrested by the Georgia police. Arjun (Neil Bhatt) has planned a jailbreak situation to save Megha from the wrath of the police.

The show will also see a few interesting entries with Arjun Talwar’s family being introduced in the story plot. As per reports, actor Deepraj Rana has been locked to enter the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Deepraj will play the father of Arjun. We now hear of actress Rinku Dhawan being in talks for a major role.

As per a reliable source, “If things fall in place, Rinku will play Arjun’s grandmother who will be a vital addition to the cast.”

We buzzed Rinku but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.