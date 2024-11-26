Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya Begins Shooting For Upcoming Project With Sargun Mehta & Ravi Dubey’s Production

Isha Malviya is all set to entertain the audience with yet another show. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. After becoming the audience’s favorite with her appearance in the Udaariyaan alongside Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, she is again reuniting with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s production house Dreamiyata, for her next project, Lovely Lola. After confirmation of her new show, Isha today shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her new show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha re-shared the story uploaded by Sargun Mehta, who introduced Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya on the set of the upcoming show Lovely Lola. Gauahar and Isha looked enthusiastic about the new show. Sargun also revealed that Gauahar will cry in the show, and Isha will make people cry, which hints at their roles. The shooting of the show begins, and it seems it will be another hit from the production house Dreamiyata.

In her next story, Isha shared the news of actor Nikhil Khurana joining Isha Malviya for Lovely Lola. The actress expressed her excitement by greeting the actor, “Hello ‘mr Arjun’s,” which hints that Nikhil’s name will be Arjun in the show. Gauahar and Isha will play the mother-daughter duo in the show. So, are you guys excited for the new show?