Exclusive: Madan Tyagi joins the cast of Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Colors show

Actor Madan Tyagi who has featured in TV shows Crime Patrol, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story etc, has joined the cast of Colors’ upcoming show of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment. The show will see actor Syed Raza Ahmed playing the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Syed Raza Ahmed playing the male lead of the show. We also wrote about seasoned actress Sangita Ghosh associating with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta after Swaran Ghar. Sangita will play the mother of the male lead Syed Raza Ahmed.

Exclusive: Sangita Ghosh to associate again with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta for their new Colors show?

Exclusive: Meet fame Syed Raza Ahmed to play the male lead in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Colors show

We now hear of actor Madan Tyagi joining the cast of the show in a vital role. He will play a fatherly character.

We buzzed Madan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dreamiyata Entertainment is also working on a show for Zee TV, titled Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. The show stars Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, Srithi Jain and Vaishnavi Prajapati in main roles. The show is about a mother and her journey to raising three daughters and giving them a good future.

