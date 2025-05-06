Exclusive: Sangita Ghosh to associate again with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta for their new Colors show?

Senior and versatile actress Sangita Ghosh, who enthralled one and all in the lead role in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment show Swaran Ghar on Colors, will likely associate with the production house again, as she is in advanced talks for a new show.

Dreamiyata Entertainment is working on two shows presently, one for Zee TV and the other for Colors.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Sangita Ghosh is presently in advanced talks to play a power-packed role for the banner’s upcoming Colors show.

Sangita Ghosh, an exceptionally talented performer, truly requires no introduction. Watching her bring to life a diverse array of characters is always a captivating experience. Whether she is embodying virtuous roles or delving into the depths of more complex, morally ambiguous roles, her performances are nothing short of a visual spectacle. Each portrayal showcases her remarkable ability to navigate the intricacies of human emotion, making her a standout figure in the world of acting.

While the show is still in its nascent stage, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that this is one big casting that the team is determined to lock, with Sangita hopefully playing it.

We buzzed Sangita but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producers, Ravie and Sargun but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment has bankrolled engaging concepts for TV like Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, Badal Pe Paon Hai etc. They have also come up with engaging concepts on their YouTube channel, under the name Dreamiyata Dramaa, with shows like Lovely Lolla, Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.