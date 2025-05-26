Exclusive: Meet fame Syed Raza Ahmed to play the male lead in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Colors show

Young and talented Syed Raza Ahmed, who was seen playing the role of Shlok Chaudhary in the popular Zee TV show Meet, has bagged a biggie in his acting career!! Yes, he will play the main lead in an upcoming show on Colors!! As we know, Producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment has been working on two new shows, one each for Colors and Zee TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Syed Raza Ahmed has been finalised to play the male lead in the banner’s upcoming show for Colors.

Our readers would remember that we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write about seasoned actress Sangita Ghosh making her comeback to TV with this show. We have written about her associating with the banner again after Swaran Ghar. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now give confirmed news on Sangita playing the mother to the male lead in the show, which will be played by Syed Raza Ahmed.

We buzzed Syed but did not get through to him. He was also seen in the web project, Crashh.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment has bankrolled engaging concepts for TV like Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, Badal Pe Paon Hai etc. They have also come up with engaging concepts on their YouTube channel, under the name Dreamiyata Dramaa, with shows like Lovely Lolla, Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei.

