Bigg Boss 17 Vicky Jain Calls Armaan Malik His Favorite Contestant, Ankita Lokhande Says, “I Don’t Watch…”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were recently spotted by the paparazzi outside the sets of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai. After participating in Bigg Boss 17 last year, the two became well-known names and were asked if they had been watching the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Ankita maintained that she had not followed up, Vicky admitted that he had been watching it. He also confessed that he likes Armaan Malik in the controversial reality show.

Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande React To Bigg Boss OTT 3-

In the video, Vicky Jain asks paps, “Bigg Boss dekh rahe ho ki nahi sab?” Later on, Ankita gives Vicky a starry look. Later, he again says, “Main toh dekhta hu.” Paps asks whether she watches Bigg Boss OTT 3 or not, but she denies it in front of them and says, “Hum saath rehte hi hai nahi hai, ye Bilaspur rehta hai.”

Later, Vicky raises the topic of Armaan Malik and talks about how much he likes him. However, Ankita seems to be stopping him. “Bas yaar,” she says as he makes faces and hints at Vicky to stop talking about Armaan.

The Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain prepare for the new episode shoot of the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment-

The Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is aired on Colors TV at 9:30 pm, and you can also watch on Jio Cinema.

