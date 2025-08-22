Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s 40th Birthday Bash Becomes Extra Special With Her Little One

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular Indian TV actress who became a household name as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Today, August 22, the former Bigg Boss contestant turns 40 years old, and her milestone birthday was nothing short of heartwarming. However, what made the birthday bash extra special was her very first birthday as a proud mother.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress recently welcomed her little bundle of joy, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024, with husband Shahnawaz Shaikh. Celebrating her birthday, the actress posted a bunch of photos showcasing insights from her fun-filled and precious time with her loved ones. The opening frame itself shows what made Devoleena the happiest today, and it’s her son Joy.

Wearing a leopard-printed maxi dress with an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, Devoleena looked cute in simplicity. She cradled her baby boy in her arms, brushing her cheeks against his, creating an oh-so-cute moment between a mother and her son.

Throughout the photos, Devoleena posed with her son, husband Shahnawaz Shaikh, and her close friends, including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Bhavini Purohit Dave and others.

Expressing her happiness and feelings as a mother, Devoleena penned a short note in her caption: “This birthday feels extra special… because this year, I celebrate it as Joy’s mom. Surrounded by love, laughter, family, and friends, my heart feels full and grateful. Thank you to everyone who made this day so memorable – truly a birthday I will cherish forever. #Blessed #Gratitude #JoyOfLife #devoleena #birthdaycelebrations.”