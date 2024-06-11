Happy Birthday: Manisha Rani Turns 27, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Mannara Chopra Joins For Celebration Party

Heartthrob Manisha Rani turns 27 this year. The multi-talented diva celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family at a club, and now, a glimpse from her birthday celebration party is going viral on the internet, where Bigg Boss OTT season 2 fame Mannara Chopra can also be seen. Let’s take a look below.

Manisha Rani’s Birthday Celebration

Delighting her fans with a sneak peek into her 27th birthday celebration, which was on 9 June 2024, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 winner shared a video. The clip starts with the actress beginning the celebration by cutting a huge cake where her father, Manoj Kumar Chandi, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 fame Mannara Chopra and others joined her. The actress fed the first bite of the cake to her father and then later to everyone else, including Mannara.

Manisha’s birthday bash was a fun and quirky time with all her close ones. Whether her father was dancing his heart out or the actress was jamming with her friends, there were several priceless moments. The new star had a great fun and memorable time with her people. For her birthday look, Manisha opted for a simple black jumpsuit with backless details that gave her breathtaking visuals. With her simple hairstyle, golden accessories, and minimal makeup, the divas rounded her appearance. Dancing with all her energy and enjoying every moment, the actress made her 27th birthday memorable.

But wait, the most interesting thing was she brought her father to a club for the first time, and Manisha revealed he had a great time, and the Instagram video visuals are proof.