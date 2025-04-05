Manisha Rani Uplifts Her Casual Denim Skirt & Top Look With Pop Blue Blazer – Here

When it comes to style, Manisha knows how to transform a simple look into a masterpiece. The social media sensation and dance diva recently arrived at the sets of Amazon Prime’s Hip Hop India season 2 in a stylish avatar, blending casual charm with chic class. She walked like a boss, and one could not resist her powerful aura.

The white round-neck plain top tucked in with asymmetrical denim shorts made a perfect look for summer fashion. However, Manisha uplifted her swag like a wow by adding a pop blue tailored blazer, balancing simplicity with class. With the stunning mix-and-match, she made her look different yet so charming that one could not resist.

However, what truly made her look stand out was the white high-heeled boots with blue socks, matching the tailored blazer, which added perfect vibrancy and sophistication. The tailored blazer helped the actress have a polished and fashion-forward vibe.

Not to forget her styling sense, as Manisha left her hair open in beautiful curls. However, the silver circular trendy necklace, statement earrings, and a bangle added an extra dose of sophistication. Allowing her vibrant yet simple style to take center stage, the actress opted for natural makeup. With her fashion choices, Manisha proves that she can style every look with perfection. So, are you taking cues from the actress?

Hip Hop India 2 is a dancing reality series featuring Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora as the judges.