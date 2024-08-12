Manisha Rani Praises Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, Here’s How Latter Reacts

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani often creates buzz in the headlines, whether talking about her new project or sensational dance performance in trending songs. However, today, she is in talks as the social media influencer expressed her opinion about watching Chandu Champion, which prompted Kartik Aaryan to react. Let’s take a look below.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram story and shared a reel with his fans. The reel shows up a clip of Manisha Rani’s interview where the actress is seen talking about Kartik Aryan’s film Chandu Champion. The actress says, “Photo pe kabhi, lekin unko follow kerte hai aap lekin aise nind me nahi aya ki unko aise comments kerke lekin hum Chandu Champion dekh ke aye toh mujhe bahot acha laga toh humne likha ‘Proud of you my hero’.”

Reacting to this, Kartik, in his story, penned a heartfelt note saying ‘Thank you @manisharani002 (with a red heart).” Manisha noticed Kartik’s reaction, and she re-sharing the story and expressed her wish to meet him soon and work with him in a film, “Bas ab aap se milne aur apke sath movie karne ka intezaar hai.”

Chandu Champion was released on OTT platforms as the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are underway to motivate his fans and followers. The sports drama, written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is based on Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.