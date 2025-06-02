When Ray Meets Rumi: Kartik & Ananya’s Passionate Reunion in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Set to Release In Valentine’s 2026!

Favorite Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are going to be seen together on screen once again, and that too in a romantic drama! Kartik recently shared a romantic photo with Ananya on Instagram, in which both are seen kissing on the passport. He wrote in the caption:

“Flying together…again!✈️❤️

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri – in cinemas next Valentine’s Day: 13th Feb, 2026”

Ever since this post, fans on social media have been excited about the return of this couple.

The shooting of the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ is going on in full swing in Croatia these days. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. According to the information, the shooting began in the European country last month and will continue for the next two weeks.

According to a production source, the film is being shot at several beautiful locations in Croatia, including the island of Vis. But during the shoot, some locals were trying to take pictures of Kartik and Ananya, which caused disruptions in the work. After this, the team implemented strict security measures to ensure that the footage of the shooting does not leak online.

The Croatia schedule includes outdoor scenes and song shoots. In a behind the scenes video, Kartik can be seen visiting Ananya’s friend at a roadside cafe. Now the team is taking extra precautions to avoid any kind of leak.

This is Kartik and Ananya’s second film after the film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (2019). Ananya has finished shooting for ‘Chand Mera Dil’ before this film, while Kartik and Anurag Basu have already completed a major part of their untitled film.

‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ is being produced by Adar Poonawala, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tiwari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora. The film is made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and its story is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. The film will be released in theatres on 13 February 2026, Valentine’s Day weekend.

After finishing the Croatia schedule in mid-June, the unit will return to Mumbai, where the emotional scenes of the film will be shot. If the makers are to be believed, the shooting of the film will be completed by the end of July.

Through this film, Kartik has tried to give a new definition to his romantic avatar. In the coming time, he will also be seen in ‘Naagzila’ and Anurag Basu’s next film.

So get ready for a new story full of love and emotions this Valentine’s Day, in which the chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is coming to win hearts once again.

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.