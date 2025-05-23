‘Tu Meri Mai Tera Tu Meri’ Shoot Begins; Kartik Aaryan Chops His Hair

The shooting of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s much-awaited romantic comedy film “Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri” has finally begun. The shooting of the film has begun with the Muhurat Puja and Kartik has shared many special glimpses related to it on social media.

Kartik Aaryan has recently shared a new picture in which he is posing with a clapboard (film’s shooting slate). The most special thing in this picture is that he has cut his long hair, so much so that the cut hair is clearly visible on the ground in the photo.

Now he is seen in a completely fresh and clean look. His “Aashiqui wala rough and romantic style” which fans liked, is no longer visible in this new look. This look looks quite fresh as if he has prepared himself for a completely different role.

Previously, Kartik shared a video in which he is standing by the beach. The cool morning breeze, the sound of the waves and the blue sky, the video looks like a postcard. Kartik also added the film’s theme music to the video and captioned it:

“Waking up to this #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri”

Fans showered praises on Kartik in the comments section.

Earlier, Kartik showed in a video how he was leaving for the shoot wearing the Naagzilla hoodie and the Aashiqui guitar. But now that the Aashiqui look is behind us, a new journey has begun.

Film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri will star Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Pandey (expected) produced by Karan Johar, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Now it remains to be seen how much the audience likes this new style of Kartik. But the beginning is so interesting that fans will be eagerly waiting for the release of the film.