Still Friends? Malaika’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor Leaves Fans Surprised!

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday today, 26 June 2025. While many celebs from the industry like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar wished him in a special way on social media, one name that caught everyone’s attention was Malaika Arora.

On her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a cute boomerang video on Instagram story. In this video, Arjun is seen in a white shirt and black pants. Malaika wrote with this story, “Happy Birthday”, along with adding a white heart and champagne glasses emoji.

Fans were shocked to see this post, because after the breakup, both of them had reduced their participation in each other’s social media activities to a great extent. In such a situation, this birthday wish is being seen as a positive signal.

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating each other in 2018 and were together for about 6 years. A few months ago, both of them decided to separate by mutual consent. Earlier, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, from whom she got divorced in 2017. Both are still co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.

Talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Now he will be seen in ‘No Entry 2’, in which Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Yogi Babu will also be seen in important roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor.

While some are calling Malaika’s move a sign of ‘maturity’, others are calling it a beautiful glimpse of an old relationship. Whatever it is, one thing is clear despite the distance between hearts, there is still respect for each other.

