Mukesh Chhabra Spills the Beans on The Traitors: Calls Purav the Ultimate Winner, Says Apoorva Can Never Be Trusted

Karan Johar’s show Prime Video The Traitors has made a distinct identity among the audience. While this show is a mind game on one hand, on the other hand, cheating, misleading people and proving oneself innocent is the greatest art in it.

Well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who appeared in this show, had a special conversation with IWMBuzz and openly shared his experience of this game, opinion about the contestants and his likes and dislikes.

When asked who he would kill first if he were a traitor himself, he said without hesitation, “I think Janhvi.” When it came to the smartest and dumbest player, Mukesh clearly said, “Purav is the smartest. I am very impressed with his game. And I found Janhvi to be the dumbest.”

On the question of the winner of the show, his answer was very clear, “Purav, 100 per cent.” But when asked to name the players whom he would never trust, he said, “Apoorva.”

When asked if he would like to do any other reality show in the future, Mukesh replied, “Yes, I have no problem. But more than reality shows, I would enjoy doing talent-based shows. Like being a judge in Dance India Dance, an acting show or something like that. Which reality show I will do is not decided yet.”

The Traitors, which is streaming on Prime Video, is hosted by Karan Johar. It is a show in which celebrities have to hide their true identity by deceiving each other. This season features Apoorva, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi, Anshula Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu and many more famous faces.

The Traitors premiered on June 12, 2025, and its new episodes come every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.