Uorfi Javed Wins The Traitors, Gets a Heartwarming Surprise from Her Family

Uorfi Javed has recently won the trophy of the reality show The Traitors. Nikita Luther was also with her in this victory. Both the winners together won a prize money of 70.05 lakh. But the most special moment for Uorfi after the victory was her return home and the beautiful surprise given by the family.

As soon as Uorfi reached her home, her sisters Asfi, Urusa and Dolly and mother Zakia Sultana welcomed her by showering flowers. The house was beautifully decorated with balloons and decorations, and a cake was also brought specially for Urfi. “Boss Lady” was written with flowers in front of the cake, which perfectly reflects Uorfi’s personality.

Asfi Javed has shared many pictures and videos of this lovely celebration on social media, in which Uorfi’s happiness is visible. In one video, Uorfi enters the house and the sisters shower flowers on her. After this she cuts the cake and the whole family cheers her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLrPiQiNnqj/?img_index=4&igsh=MXdybDBxaTdzcGR1ZA==

Uorfi has also shared a picture of the finale task on her Instagram, in which she is seen with Harsh Gujral, Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nikita Luther. Urfi wrote in this post, “This is the only photo from the finale… thank you for the memories.”

This victory of Uorfi Javed is not only the result of her strategy and gameplay, but it is also a victory of the love and support of her family.

After winning the show, a lot of people started trolling Uorfi and called her words, Uorfi had also shared all the screenshots on her social media page.

