Exclusive: Harsh Gujral & Chitranshi on ‘The Traitors’, Viral Song ‘Cheater’, Marriage and Bigg Boss

Stand-up comedian Harsh Gurjar and singer Chitranshi are in the news these days for their new song ‘Cheater’. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, both of them made many interesting revelations about the success of this song, thoughts about marriage, entry in Bigg Boss and the show ‘The Traitors’.

The song ‘Cheater’ has gone viral on social media as soon as it was release. Chitranshi said that it is very difficult to be trending in today’s era. “It is not easy for a song to come on top amidst such tough competition, but the response of the people is amazing,” she said.

Talking about his upcoming film ‘Husband Ki Biwi’, Harsh said, “Mudassar Aziz has written a very good script. I immediately said yes. Anyway, I rarely get film offers, so I am very happy that I got this.”

Talking about marriage, Harsh jokingly said, “In the beginning, I used to get a lot of marriage proposals, but now my family hides everything from me because they have realised that I have no interest in marriage.”

He also gave his opinion about Gen Z and said, “Every generation is better than the previous one. It’s just that their way of thinking and living is different.”

Talking about dating apps, Harsh revealed that he has never been on any app. He jokingly said, “Many fake accounts have been created in my name. You should have posted a good photo.”

Talking on the show ‘The Traitors’, Harsh said that now that the show is over and the winner is out, he is confident that all the finalists were deserving. “The one who won, he really came a long way and worked hard,” he said.

When asked about her entry in Bigg Boss, Chitranshi said that nothing is final yet but it is possible that she may appear in the show. Whereas Harsh clearly said that he cannot be a part of Bigg Boss because he is going on a US tour.

This conversation between Harsh and Chitranshi was as interesting as it was honest and fun in their answers.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!