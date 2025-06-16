Uorfi Javed Exposes Apoorva Mukhija’s Planned Fight On ‘The Traitors’ With Leaked Chats

There is constant discussion on social media about the show ‘The Traitors’ hosted by Karan Johar. While on one hand the contestant Sahil Salathia, who has been eliminated from the show, has made allegations against his close friend Elnaaz Norouzi, on the other hand, the dispute between Uorfi Javed and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid is also in the headlines. Now this feud has taken a new turn as Uorfi has shared screenshots of her conversation with Apoorva.

Uorfi told on her Instagram story that whatever happened between her and Apoorva was all planned. Uorfi wrote, “Everything was planned. We had talked to each other even after that incident. But now I don’t like the way she is exaggerating it and showing me wrong. During the show, when Jannat was crying remembering her parents, Apoorva told me that I don’t understand how you can cry for your parents at this age. I am very happy staying away. When I went to console her, she chased me away very badly, due to which I felt very insulted. I said what I said in anger.”

Uorfi had also accidentally posted another story in which it was seen that Apoorva also told in the chat that Urfi had won the show. In these chats, both of them were discussing how their fight would become a topic of discussion among the audience and then both of them would solve everything together in the episode reaction video. Apoorva had said that if Uorfi is ready for this fight, then she will talk accordingly in her video bytes.

Uorfi further said, “I didn’t want to do all this, but now that I saw Apoorva’s YouTube video, I feel very bad. She is making me look like a villain which I am not. I am trembling right now. I have always faced disrespect on the internet. I am very mentally disturbed. My ego was hurt when she taunted me.”

The Traitors is streaming on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm.

