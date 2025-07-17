Apoorva Mukhija takes a 15-day social media break, says— “I am tired, now I just want to live for myself”

Popular social media creator and Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija is currently on a 15-day vacation. While leaving for this trip, she told her fans through Instagram Stories that she now wants to give some time to herself, and this time, she really wants to celebrate like a “vacation” without any pressure of content.

Apoorva wrote, “I am going on a 15-day bender. Nobody needs more than what I do. I am leaving for my trip today and will take a two-week break from Instagram. I might still post on YouTube. Maybe. But I feel exhausted and overworked, and I want to enjoy this vacation like a vacation and not be stressed about making content. So I’ll see you guys on the flipside. Love you.”

Not just that, she also shared an emotional note about her birthday experience. Apoorva said that earlier she used to hate her birthday, but now that day gives her the most happiness.

“I have gone from crying and hating my birthdays to loving them. And as someone who never got any gifts/ surprises growing up… to now getting flowers sent to my house 10 days before my birthday is unreal :)”

To keep up her energy, Apoorva also shared a photo of her being seen taking an IV drip. She wrote,

“Prepping for the next 5 days by taking IV because there is no way that I can do everything that I have planned with my natural energy levels.”

Apoorva, who started creating content at 18, has created a niche for herself on social media with her mini vlogs, rant videos, and comic skits. She recently appeared in Prime Video’s show ‘The Traitors’ and was previously seen in the film ‘Nadaaniyan’.

For now, Apoorva is in the mood to take this break and give it all to herself without worrying about likes, comments, or views. Her honesty and sense of self-care inspire her fans to connect with themselves, too.

