The Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija Opens Up About Marrying Carry Minati

Social media sensation and ‘The Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija is famous these days. Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, she revealed her crush and said that she wanted to marry famous YouTuber Carry Minati.

Apoorva jokingly said, “I used to see Carry Minati and I used to think that if someone spoke against me, he would fight for me. I found him very troublesome. I was his fan. I have heard that he is quite an introvert.”

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as ‘Rebel Kid’ or ‘Kaleshi Aurat’, gained popularity during COVID-19 with her funny Instagram reels and bold skits. Her language and bitter truth content made a special place among the youth.

Today she has millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube. She has now expanded her content to fashion and travel vlogging, and has collaborated with many international brands.

However, Apoorva’s popularity could not save her from controversies. There was a huge controversy over one of her statements in the show India’s Got Latent, after which the show had to be shut down. Apoorva had to face heavy trolling and hatred on social media at that time.

Apoorva is also seen these days in Prime Video’s reality show ‘The Traitors’, which is hosted by Karan Johar. Her presence in the show is much talked about, where her ‘Kaleshi’ style is once again in the headlines.

Apoorva has also recently made her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s film ‘Nadaaniyan’. This film is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, in which Khushi Kapoor is in the lead role. Apoorva has played the character of ‘Rhea’ in the film, who is the best friend of Khushi Kapoor’s character ‘Pia’.

What are your thoughts on Carry Minati and Apoorva Mukhija making a pair?

