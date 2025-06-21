Kamya Punjabi Takes A Dig At Raj Kundra’s Overacting; Praises Apoorva

Kamya Punjabi, a well-known actress of the TV industry, has shared her frank opinion on social media about Karan Johar’s reality show ‘The Traitors’ streaming on Prime Video. Reacting to the recent episode of the show, she wrote, “Raj Kundra ki over acting le dubi unko shayad unki wife sahi hi kehti hai ki unhe jhooth bolna nahi aata… well done Apoorva what an observation you were on point. (Raj Kundra’s overacting drowned him… maybe his wife is right in saying that he doesn’t know how to lie. Well done Apoorva, what an observation you had… absolutely accurate).”

In another story, Kamya expressed regret over Karan Johar’s presence and said, “Oh no I So wanted to see Karan more in this game… yeh kya kar diya Apoorva? Now u got over confident aur ek innocent ko game se jaana pada… (Oh no, I wanted to see Karan more in this game… what have you done Apoorva? Now you have become overconfident and have thrown out an innocent).”

Although she also admitted that Raj Kundra was not in his element in the game, she called him a ‘winner material’ and said, “Tu apne element me tha hi nahi… You are a winner material my friend and we all know that. (But yes i do agree kundra tu apne element meh tha hi nahi…you are a winner material my friend and we all know that).”

‘The Traitors’ is a thrilling reality show featuring several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gurjal, Jannat Zubair, Laxmi Manchu and others. The show started on June 12, 2025, and its new episodes stream every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.

While the show has suspense and gameplay on one hand, the personal opinions and social media reactions of the celebs are making it even more entertaining.

Stay connected for more such updates only on IWMBuzz.com.