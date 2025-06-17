The Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija Makes Explosive Revelations About ‘The Traitors’, Says She Lied in Auditions and Planned Fight with Uorfi Javed

Apoorva told that she lied about many things in the audition for the show so that she could be selected. “I was the least relevant compared to the other contestants. I had no content on YouTube, no films. But still, I gave such an interview that the makers could not ignore me,” she said.

She also said that the BBC Studios show was being streamed on Amazon Prime and was hosted by Karan Johar. “When I found out that I was selected, I was scared because I had lied a lot. I had said that I am very entertaining and will do whatever I have to, whereas I was not ready at all,” Apoorva admitted.

Apoorva revealed that after going on the show, all the contestants were interviewed by Karan Johar, in which they were asked whether they wanted to become traitors or not. “I knew that I would have proved to be a bad traitor, but for screen time and control over the game, I said that I wanted to become a traitor. When Karan asked why, I replied that I want to throw out those who trouble me from the show, whereas I said all this just for the sake of speaking,” she told.

The dispute between Apoorva and Uorfi Javed also made headlines, but now Uorfi has claimed that all this was planned. Uorfi shared screenshots of the chats on Instagram and said that she and Apoorva had planned a fight on the show so that it could be resolved in the reaction video after the show. In the same chat, Apoorva also said that Uorfi is the winner of the show.

Although Uorfi later deleted some stories, she wrote, “Apoorva is making me look like a villain, which I am not. When I tried to console her, she abused me in front of the cameras. I was feeling very humiliated at that moment.”

Apoorva said that she was promised three phone calls on the show, but when she requested to talk to her mother, the production team said that no such promise was made. She was very sad about this and spoke to Jannat Zubair, but then Uorfi came and there was an argument between the two.

Apoorva also said that the show was not scripted, but the contestants’ reactions were edited and presented. “I used to talk openly to everyone in the video diary room, the girl who used to ask questions was my only friend in the show,” she said.

‘The Traitors’ streams every Thursday at 8 pm on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by Karan Johar.