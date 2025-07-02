Maniesh Paul’s Fierce New Look Sparks Villain Rumours in Karan Johar’s Next

OMG! Maniesh Paul did something that left fans stunned! Maniesh Paul, considered the funny man of Bollywood, has done such a transformation that not only fans but also celebs are surprised. On Wednesday, Maniesh shared some powerful pictures on his Instagram, in which he is seen in a completely new avatar bold, bald and in a very intense look.

With dark glasses, a clean-shaven head and smouldering expressions, this look of Maniesh looks as if someone has taken him straight out of a thriller or action film and made him stand in front of the camera. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Kisi ne mujhe kiya con! Mere baalon ko kiya gone! Kya hoga mera karma

Decide Karega dharma @karanjohar kjo what say?

#kuchcookhotahai” After this line, speculation has increased even more about whether Maniesh Paul is going to play the villain in Karan Johar’s next film.

On his post, Karan Johar replied, “Hmmmm! Excited about what lies ahead Maniesh!! Waise look toh kamaal hai”. Varun Dhawan commented, “Excitedddd for this oneee I won’t tell,” which further confirms that something big is cooking.

Let us tell you that Maniesh has recently played five different characters in the web series ‘Rafoochakkar’, in which he showed a serious avatar for the first time, away from his comic image. At the same time, he has also completed the shooting of his upcoming romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, in which he will be seen with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. This film will be released on 12 September 2025.

Apart from this, Maniesh will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s next comedy film.

But what is currently garnering the most attention is Maniesh Paul’s explosive new look which shows that he is no longer going to be limited to just hosting and fun. Now it remains to be seen how much havoc his new avatar wreaks in Karan Johar’s next film!

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.