Amaal Mallik Exposes Bollywood Reality, Claims Kartik Aaryan Is Being Targeted Like Sushant Singh Rajput

Popular singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has stirred a storm with his explosive statements, claiming that Kartik Aaryan is being unfairly targeted in Bollywood, citing the example of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview, Amaal didn’t hesitate to expose Bollywood and express his feelings and opinions, revealing that some powerful fingers in Bollywood are trying to sideline Kartik, much like they did with Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Amaal made an explosive revelation about Bollywood. Highlighting that dark side of the industry, he said, “The public has understood the reality of this industry… itni dark hai ki logo ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye. Jo bhi unke saath hua, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Jo bhi ho, aadmi toh chala gaya na.”

Claiming that Bollywood or people linked only did something with Sushant, Amaal said, “Iss industry ne hi kuch kiya hai unke mind pe ya unke soul pe. Ya logon ne saath main unko demoralise kiya. Yeh industry aisi jagah hai. Jab voh baat saamne aayi, common man ka sentiment against Bollywood hatt gaya… They said, ‘Screw these guys. Yeh log gande log hain’.”

Amaal bluntly claimed that people in the industry are worthy of downfall, which they witnessed after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood targeting Kartik Aaryan, he said, “Publicly kabhi industy ki band nahi baji… Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne inn logo ka sab cheen liya. Deserving bhi hai, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua. Aaj aap dekho, vohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka bhi try karte hain log. Voh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue nikla hai, smile karte hue.”

Concluding his statement, Amaal highlighted that there are hundreds of people planning to dethrone Kartik, “But uske peeche uske mummy, papa sab saath hain to support and guide him. He’s also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, usko bhi 100 log hatane ke firaaq main hain. Power play karte hain. Sab kuch karte hain bade bade producers, actors.”

Amaal Mallik’s explosive revelation has left everyone shocked, also giving a chilling insight into Bollywood.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. He was 34 years old, and the postmortem report claimed that the actor died by suicide by hanging.