Ananya Panday’s Nephew River Steals the Show with His Adorable Reaction to Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film ‘Saiyaara’ Teaser!

Ananya Panday’s nephew River became an internet sensation, and gave the sweetest reaction to the teaser of Ahaan Panday’s film ‘Saiyaara’!

Today is a very special day for the Panday family. The reason is equally big, the teaser of Ahaan Panday’s debut film ‘Saiyaara’ has been released and there is a wave of happiness in the whole family. But among all this, the one who has garnered the most limelight is Ananya Panday’s little nephew River.

Yes, Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday has shared a video on Instagram in which her son River sees his uncle Ahaan on screen and his reaction is heart-melting. River’s smile in the video clearly shows that Panday’s genes are enough to become a star!

Alanna wrote in the video, “River watched his uncle on TV for the first time, and his reaction was priceless”

Not just River, Alanna herself also got emotional after seeing her brother Ahaan on screen. In another post, she wrote, “Watching my baby brother’s movie teaser for the first time was overwhelming. We’ve waited so long for this moment!”

Her husband Ivor McCray also expressed his happiness and wrote, “Bros first movie release!! Been a long time come so excited it’s finally here!”

Ananya Panday also shared the teaser on her Instagram and wrote, “My brother is a star. Love you Ahaani! This looks amazing!!! Intense!! Can’t wait.”

She also shared Alanna’s post and wrote, “Double crying moment for us!”

Bhavana Panday, Ananya’s mother, also expressed her excitement and wrote,

“Ahaan!!! This looks amazing!!! Can’t wait to see you on the big screen! Good luck!”

She also called Chikki and Deanne Panday “Proud Parents”.

Chunky Panday’s reaction was also short and sweet “Wow Superb”

Now let’s talk about the film, Mohit Suri is directing Saiyaara, which will be released on 18 July 2025. Aneet Padda will star with Ahaan Panday.

Now it remains to be seen that the way the teaser has created a stir on the internet, will the film also rule the hearts of the audience in the same way?