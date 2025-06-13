Ananya Panday’s Smokey And Shimmery Eye-makeup Is All You Need To Slay Party Nights

Ananya Panday has caught everyone’s attention with her latest look on her social media, Instagram. The well-known diva of the town rules over hearts due to her performance on-screen. Her fashion sense, comprising bold, beautiful, and experimental outfits, makes her an inspiration. However, this time, it’s her eyes that have caught our attention as the diva is serving major goals for a party night with her eyes that are both smokey and shimmery – a combination that will make you the center of attraction.

The Dream Girl actress dropped new photos on her Instagram in which she is seen wearing a bold sky blue and light orange bralette top. She styled her look, ditching heavy accessories to create a decent yet stylish appearance. However, the actress left her hair open, which beautifully defined her facial structure.

Ananya’s rosy pink cheeks and nude pink matte lips made her look simple and beautiful; however, she is serving goals with her smokey and shimmery eye makeup. Doing something different from what everyone else does, Ananya opted for a pink eye shadow around the upper eyelid and a blueish touch around the corner, and finally, paired it with black eyeliner. Also, the bluish shade was applied like kajal, looking dreamy. The blue and pink combination perfectly allowed the actress to look mesmerizing.

Ananya’s new eye makeup is undoubtedly a treat for her fans and fashion enthusiasts. Even if you’re wearing something simple, the smokey and shimmery eye makeup will help elevate the look easily.

Ananya Panday has appeared in popular films like Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, CTRL, Kesari Chapter 2, and many more.