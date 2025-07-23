Ananya Panday Takes A Spiritual Break, Visits Kale Hanuman Ji Temple In Jaipur

Bollywood’s young and talented actress Ananya Panday recently took time out from her busy shoot schedule to visit the famous Kale Hanuman Ji temple in Jaipur. She shared a lovely picture on Tuesday, 22nd July, of herself on Instagram while visiting in a very graceful look in a yellow and white traditional suit, in the caption of which she wrote, “So much to be grateful for 🙏🏼🧿”

In the photo, peace and devotion are clearly visible on Ananya’s face. She is standing at the entrance of the temple with a red bindi on her forehead and white flowers in her hands. The beautiful statue of Kale Hanuman Ji behind is decorated with flowers, which gives peace to the mind of every devotee.

This is not the first time that Ananya Pandey has been seen in temples. Even before this, she has expressed her spiritual side on social media many times. This is a beautiful example of her simplicity and balanced lifestyle.

On the work front, Ananya will once again share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Another big surprise in this film is that Jackie Shroff has also joined the project.

Ananya’s temple visit is a positive and inspirational moment for her fans. Amidst stardom, the actress is connected to her roots and faith.

