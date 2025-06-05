Ananya Panday Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Red Bikini – Checkout Stunning Pics

Actress Ananya Panday never misses a chance to plan a vacation and spend time with her close ones. She loves to escape from the hustle and bustle of the town and enjoy her time to the fullest. And so she took a well-deserved ‘me time’ on her tropical vacation. However, her stunning photos have gone viral, which you must watch below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a bunch of photos showcasing insights from her beach vacation. In the opening frame, the actress left the onlookers in awe, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves and toned legs. She is seen wearing a hot red bikini that effortlessly highlights her long legs, curvaceous curves and her unfiltered no-makeup look.

Amidst the sunkissed moment, Ananya posed with her close friend, who is a stylist and his name is Sanky Evrus. From enjoying sunbathing to stepping inside the ocean water, reading books and more, the actress had a great time. Every beautiful picture defined the actress’s fitness freak figure. In one of the photos, Ananya also posed with fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Witnessing all these photos, one can say the Bollywood diva is undoubtedly having a fun time on her summer vacation.

Ananya was last seen in the OTT film CTRL and also the web series Call Me Bae. Besides that, she has appeared in films like Dream Girl 2, Student Of The Year 2, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more.