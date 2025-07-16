Saiyaara Advance Booking Crosses 2.2 Crore, Over 28,000 Tickets Sold for Day 1

The film ‘Saiyaara’, directed by Mohit Suri, is getting a great response even before its release. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda will be seen on the big screen for the first time in the film. The film will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025, but even before that, its magic is being seen in bookings.

By 11 p.m. on July 15, the film had sold 26,000 tickets in big national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. At the same time, according to the latest data of Sacnilk, 28,532 tickets have been sold so far, and an advance booking of 2.20 crore has been done. Out of this, the booking of 86.58 lakh is from open tickets, and block booking of about 1.33 crore has also been done.

Tickets are also selling fast in small theater chains. Even the seats in single-screen theaters in Bihar are getting filled. All this tells us is that the film is getting love from everywhere.

75% of the film’s cost has already been recovered, and to recover the remaining 15 crore, the film just has to make a worldwide collection of 37-40 crore. These figures show that the film is on the verge of becoming a hit even before its release.

A “1 for one free” offer has been kept for the film on the first day, due to which the audience is getting cheap tickets. Although some people may raise questions about this discount, it has not affected ticket demand.

More films are releasing along with this film on July 18, but the Saiyaara craze is still at the forefront. However, it will also face competition from big films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and F1.

Still, it seems that Saiyaara has brought back the charm in the theatres and new faces. Now it has to be seen how much the first day collection is, but for now, the film industry has definitely got a new hope from this.

