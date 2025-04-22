Who is Aneet Padda Debuting with Yash Raj Movie Saiyaara Alongside Ahaan Panday?

While the film may introduce her to a wider audience, Aneet Padda’s journey as a performer is already layered with experience across film and web series formats.

Born in Canada and trained at the prestigious New York Film Academy. She debuted her feature film in 2022 with Salaam Venky, directed by acclaimed actor-director Revathi and starring Kajol. Though a supporting role, it marked Aneet Padda’s first step into mainstream Hindi cinema.

In 2024, she drew wider attention with her role as Roohi Ahuja in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Set in an all-girls boarding school, the series explored teenage friendships, rivalries, and the emotional complexities of growing up.

Now, with Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is entering a high-visibility space, co-starring opposite debutant Ahaan Panday. The film brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri for the first time—a pairing that hints at a mix of grandeur and emotional depth. While the spotlight will be on this high-profile collaboration, Aneet Padda’s inclusion signals confidence in her ability to carry a strong female lead.

With a growing list of credits, formal training, and an expanding fanbase, Aneet Padda is more than just a debutante in a big film—she’s an actor with intent, quietly building a career defined by both choice and character.