From Saiyaara to Bela Shuru, here are five films that gently navigate the fragile world of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is more than memory loss, it’s the slow fading of moments, identities, and bonds we hold most dear. These five films beautifully explore the emotional landscapes of this condition, reminding us of love, resilience, and the power of remembrance.

Saiyaara:

A poetic tale of longing and loss, Saiyaara unravels the complexities of memory and forgotten love with a haunting, lyrical stillness. The movie starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is breaking records due to its fresh portrayal of Alzheimer’s disease.

Black:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black is a powerhouse narrative of triumph over adversity, where a teacher’s (played by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan) struggle with Alzheimer’s becomes a heartbreaking contrast to his student’s fierce determination.

Bela Shuru:

This Bengali gem tenderly captures the emotional aftermath of a couple’s journey with Alzheimer’s, subtly portraying how memory, routine, and companionship are intertwined—even as one begins to fade. At the heart of the story is Bishwanath, played by the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee, who carefully navigates the complexities of his wife’s cognitive decline with quiet dignity and unwavering devotion.

The film also marks a poignant final performance by the brilliant Swatilekha Sengupta, who plays Arati, Bishwanath’s wife. Her portrayal of a woman slipping into the shadows of memory is both restrained and powerful, resonating with an authenticity that lingers long after the credits roll.

Three of Us:

Delicate and introspective, ‘Three of us’ reflects on memories revisited before they’re lost forever, painting a gentle portrait of acceptance, nostalgia, and unfinished stories.

You Me aur Hum:

Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut dives into the emotional rollercoaster of a marriage tested by early-onset Alzheimer’s, reminding us that love sometimes means holding on even when everything else slips away.

These films remind us that while memories may fade, the essence of love, care, and human connection endures. In watching these stories, we not only understand the condition better, but also cherish the fragile beauty of now.