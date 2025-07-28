Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan-Aneet’s Musical Film Crosses 247 Cr in Just 10 Days

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ has created a stir at the box office. The film is a musical love story, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The story of Vaani and Krish has been presented through writing and music, which has touched the hearts of the audience.

On Sunday, July 27th, the 10th day, the film earned an estimated 30 crore, taking its total India net collection to 247.25 crore. The film crossed the 172.75 crore mark in the first week itself, and its enthusiasm is intact in the second week as well.

On 27th July 2025, the film’s occupancy in Hindi was 46.51% which shows that the audience’s interest is still intact.

The cinematography, emotional touch, and music of ‘Saiyaara’ are getting a lot of appreciation from the audience. The film’s songs are trending on social media, so their popularity is increasing continuously.

This film is Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda’s debut project on the big screen, and the audience has wholeheartedly accepted this fresh pair. Mohit Suri’s well-directed banner and Yash Raj’s banner together have given the audience an emotional and musical masterpiece.

If the film continues at this pace over the weekend, then Saiyaara can soon join the 300 crore club. In terms of earnings, this film has left behind many big-star films.

