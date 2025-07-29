Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Crosses 256.25 Cr, Inches Closer to 300 Crore Club

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: ‘Saiyaara’ continuously performs well at the box office. The film earned around nine crores in India on its 11th day, July 28th, on the second Monday (according to preliminary figures). Thus, its total India net collection has reached 256.25 crores. While the film had a tremendous start on the first weekend, its pace did not slow down in the second week either.

The film’s story is about two young people named Vaani and Krish, who connect through music and writing. It is an emotional musical love story that has made a place in the audience’s hearts with its heart-touching songs and a deep script. With this film, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made their big screen debut, and their fresh chemistry has been well-received by the audience.

Mohit Suri’s direction and Yash Raj Films’ banner have given this film a different height. The film’s songs are especially trending on social media and have become popular among the youth. The title track and the rest of the music of ‘Saiyaara’ have successfully connected with the audience emotionally.

So far, the film has collected 21.5 crores on the first Friday, July 18th, 26 crores on Saturday, and 35.75 crores on Sunday. Twenty-four crores were earned on Monday, 25 crores on Tuesday, 21.5 crores on Wednesday, and 19 crores on Thursday. After this, 18 crores were collected on the second Friday, 26.5 crores on Saturday, and 30 crores on Sunday. Nine crores have been earned on the second Monday, the 11th day.

On Monday, 28 July 2025, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 17.40%. This is a good sign for the working day, which shows that the film’s hold is intact even on weekdays. The film has earned 256.25 crores in India and is rapidly moving towards the 300 crore club.

‘Saiyaara’ has become one of those films that has been successful in pulling the audience to the theaters only because of a strong story, emotional appeal, and beautiful music, even without the presence of any big star.

If this trend continues, ‘Saiyaara’ can soon join the 300 crore club.

