Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 24: Total Worldwide Collection 5054.58 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 24: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ has continued its great performance on the 24th day of its release. According to Sacnilk, on Sunday, July 27, the film earned around 1.18 crore nett in India. Language-wise figures are as follows: English: 0.06 Cr (Total 44.39 Cr), Hindi: 1.02 Cr (Total 39.36 Cr), Tamil: 0.08 Cr (Total 11.71 Cr), and Telugu: 0.02 Cr (Total 3.28 Cr).

The film’s India Net Collection has reached 98.74 Cr, India Gross 118.58 Cr, and Worldwide Collection 5054.58 Cr. The film has received tremendous success in foreign countries, from where it has earned around 2650 Cr.

The story of this film revolves around a research island, where a scientific team has to take DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs to find a cure for heart disease. Meanwhile, a broken family is trapped on that island, and both struggle to save their lives.

The film stars strong actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is directed by Gareth Edwards, who has previously been praised for films like Rogue One. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment handle the production.

The film has been released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In the first three days of its release, it earned around 39 crores, and by the end of the first week, this figure had crossed 55 crores.

Now, everyone’s eyes are on whether the film will be able to join the 100 Cr India Net Club in the coming days. Due to the audience’s interest and strong content, the film is holding its grip at the box office.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for all the latest updates related to the Box Office.