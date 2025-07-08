Saiyaara Trailer Review: A familiar tune played with fresh emotions

Saiyaara trailer is out. The film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, immediately brings to mind the bittersweet romance of films like Aashiqui 2.

If you are expecting a brand-new take on love stories, this might not be it. The narrative feels familiar — a passionate but troubled romance set against the backdrop of music and emotional upheaval. It’s the same old wine, but presented in a new bottle.

What the trailer does well is introduce its leads with promise. Ahaan Panday stands out with a brooding intensity that suits his role as a rockstar caught in emotional turmoil. His expressions convey pain and vulnerability, hinting at the inner struggles his character faces. Aneet Padda, meanwhile, offers a calm and composed presence, though the trailer only offers a glimpse of her character’s depth. Their chemistry is hinted at but remains to be fully revealed.

The trailer shines through its music. The soundtrack, featuring a lineup of composers like Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, and Faheem Abdullah, promises to be rich and emotionally charged. Even in short snippets, the songs feel heartfelt and haunting, suggesting that the music will be the heart and soul of the film. The lyrics and melodies evoke a deep sense of longing and heartbreak that can easily connect with audiences.

The trailer looks polished and evocative but lacks the timeless romantic tone that made earlier films so memorable. It tries to capture the emotional highs and lows of love but does not quite achieve that classic magic.

However, the fresh cast and haunting soundtrack could be enough to make this familiar story feel engaging once again.